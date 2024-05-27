St George English School achieves remarkable results in SSC
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 27, 2024 11:10 PM2024-05-27T23:10:02+5:302024-05-27T23:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: St George English School, Lasur Station, has recorded 100 per cent pass result in SSC. Manager Fr Sanjay and Headmistress Sr Sneha congratulated students and teachers on their remarkable success. The administration said that this outstanding achievement not only reflects the exceptional academic standards of the school but also underscores the collaborative spirit and collective determination.