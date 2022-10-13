ST to release additional buses for Diwali

Aurangabad:

In the wake of Diwali, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has planned to release more buses from October 17 to serve the passengers during the festive season. Buses will be released from all the depots in the district according to the number of passengers. Also, 15 additional buses will be released from the Central Bus Stand (CBS) for Pune. Apart from this, six additional buses will be released from Cidco bus stand and seven additional buses will be released from the CBS. There is a bus service to Pune every half an hour from the CBS.