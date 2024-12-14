Stabbing incident over alleged drug sales

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two individuals assaulted a young man with a knife, accusing him of selling drugs. The incident occurred near Eye Hospital on Jalgaon Road. A case has been registered at Harsul police station.

The accused are identified as Salim Rosebagh and Babar (Delhi Gate), along with two other associates. According to the complaint filed by the victim, Jayesh Tupe (Kartiknagar, Mayur Park), the incident took place on December 11 at around 8:30 PM. The accused allegedly forced Jayesh into an auto-rickshaw and drove it at high speed towards Hudco Corner. They accused him of selling drug pills, assaulted him, and, after reaching the Hudco Corner, stabbed him on both legs with a knife, injuring him.