Staff crunch hits Cantt Board work

Various posts lying vacant for 25 years, existing overworked staff demand early recruitment

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 17

Out of 131 employees in the Aurangabad Cantonment Board (ACB), 57 posts have been vacant for the last 25 years.

This has increased the workload on the existing staff who have demanded to fill the vacant posts on priority.

Posts of junior clerk, lab technician, watchman, security guard, labourer, gardener, sonography technician, ambulance driver, sanitary staff, cleaner, electrician and other posts have been vacant for the past several years.

According to sources, the population of the Cantonment is nearly 25,000. At present, only 74 employees are working in the ACB. They have to face a tremendous workload due to the staff crunch. Along with the office work, they also have to do additional work including recovery of water and property tax, recovery of shop rent, hold awareness drives and hospital work. Former corporators had several times demanded to fill all these vacant posts, however, the board is yet to submit a proposal to the higher authorities.

'Vacant posts will be filled'

"All the vacant posts will soon be filled by the ACB. We are preparing a proposal for filling the posts. It will be sent to the higher authorities for approval," said co-opted member Prashant Targe.

Vacant posts in ACB

Post Vacancy

Clerk 4

Driver 1

Peon 3

Electrician 1

Laborer 2

Groundskeeper 1

Gardner 2

Lab technician 1

Sanitary staff 37

Maid 1

Pump operator 1

Midwife 1