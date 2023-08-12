Start aggressive operations against drug addicts

CP orders officials to remain on front foot after Baijipura incident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: While the city was shaken by the incident of killing by shooting in Baijipura, investigation has revealed that drug addiction was the root cause of the incident. The killer Fayyaz Bashir Pathan has consumed drugs before and after the incident. Taking serious note, the Commissioner of police (CP) Manoj Lohia gave strict instructions to focus on the main brokers selling drugs in the city. He also held personal discussions with Jinsi and City Chowk police and asked them to take the actions seriously.

Fayyaz killed Al Khutub Habib Hamad (30, Indiranagar) out of anger that he abused his mother and wife over money transactions. The August 9 incident further highlighted the years of criminality and rampant drug addiction in Jinsi. A few days ago, two incidents of breaking the windows of cars and other parked vehicles took place in the same area. The accused in one of the incidents has not yet been traced to the police. However, according to the claim of the locals, they were also drug addicts. This drug network of City Chowk, Jinsi has reached to Pundliknagar and even there drug addicts were involved in serious crimes.

CP Lohia discussed this issue with the media on Friday. He admitted that drug addiction is now becoming a serious problem. He also said that he had given strict instructions to the officials there during his visit to the Jinsi police station.