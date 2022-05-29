Start early to be ahead of others

Launch of PTSE scholarship

Aurangabad, May 29:

"In developing countries like India more professionals are required in the streams of Science and Mathematics, and hence more career opportunities. Aim for the best engineering and medical colleges in the country. There is no shortcut in life. You need to work methodically and diligently to your utmost extent. Start early even as early as Grade-Vl. If you start early, you will be ahead of others as you will have more chances and opportunities,” said Atif Jamil, director of MasterClass.

He was speaking in a lecture ‘How to Plan, Prepare and Crack JEE/NEET’ organised on the occasion of the launch of the merit based scholarship ‘Pearls Talent Search Examination’ (PTSE) by Pearls Academy, Aurangabad on Sunday. Addressing the parents, he further said that the studies of the children should be planned strategically to achieve the maximum. Pearls Academy runs under the Zulekha Motiwala Social Welfare and Charitable Trust, with an objective to promote the cause of furthering quality education in the Muslim community. Scholarship worth Rs 1.5 crores is being offered by the trust to 100 meritorious students on a percentile basis through the PTSE.