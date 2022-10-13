Start investing and make life financially secure

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

“Small investments from the saving of household expenditure give long-term benefits and the remaining life can be spent happily”, said financial advisor Priti Rathi during a workshop on ‘Savings and Investment’ organised at Lokmat Bhavan Hall on Tuesday.

The workshop was inaugurated by the director of WoW, Mahamarathon, Campus Club and Dress-up founder president Ruchira Darda by lighting a traditional lamp. Lokmat’s business and strategy vice president Rajeev Agrawal, Maharashtra and Goa events head Ramesh Dedwal and finance manager Ambrish Shroff were present.

Lokmat Sakhi Manch organised the workshop with the intention to make women financially empowered, informing them about the opportunities for investment and enhancing their self-confidence.

Founder and managing director of ‘Laxmi, an organisation devoted to making women financially stable and former managing director of Anand Rathi Group, Priti Rathi elaborated the concept of investment in very lucid language.

She said, there are several women in the country who have acquired the highest position in banks. Many women are working in banks and other financial institutions. However, there are some women, who are afraid of bank and other financial transactions even today. Despite earning persons, they are afraid while investing. Women should confidently decide on investments, saving and insurance. It will help them gain financial security in their future life, Rathi said.

Financial advisor Priti Rathi guiding during a workshop organised by Lokmat Sakhi Manch and the Sakhi Manch members present on the occasion. (Photo Feroz Khan)