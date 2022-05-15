Start-up aims to plant around 50,000 trees

India’s first human QR code

Aurangabad, May 15:

Startup TelioEV, an Electric Vehicles (EV) charging network provider has announced the ‘Green Warrior’ Campaign. The campaign aims to plant or adopt around 50,000 trees within a year to create a green planet by reducing carbon footprint and bringing down the temperature. It is also India’s first human QR Code campaign to make the environment better for our future generations.

TelioEV is a start-up powered by Telio Labs, a green tech innovation company with focus on utilizing technology for sustainability. TelioEV helps the user to know the whereabouts of all the nearest EV charging stations. Giving more information, Aurangabad’s woman entrepreneur and chief operating officer Smita Apsingekar, TelioLabs said “The campaign with a primary focus to bring awareness among people, particularly the youth, about tree plantation and adoption. The users will scan the TelioEV QR Code and a tree will be planted in their name. We want to create more awareness about EVs in India by bringing the people on TelioEV platform through Green warrior campaign. We believe that the TelioEV platform is built for the convenience of EV users. The TelioEV App will be a game-changer in the EV charging space in India.”