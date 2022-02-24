Startup founded by youth from Chittepimpalgaon now expands to 18 states

Engineer Yogesh Gawande's agri startup saving farmers from pesticide poisoning

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

Poisoning is often caused while spraying pesticides on crops. Yogesh Gawande, an engineering student, who saw his brother suffering the same consequences invented an automatic spraying machine and raised the device designed for a college project to a successful startup. It has been transformed into an industry and has expanded to 18 states.

Yogesh, founder of the startup ‘Niyo Innovative Solutions LLP’ hails from Chittepimpalgaon. While in his first year of BE mechanical, Deogiri engineering college, he built this spray machine for a college project. The machine won several prizes in various competitions. His invention received acknowledgement in the Maha Agro exhibition in Aurangabad. There he received his first order of 60-65 machines. In 2017, he studied product development, marketing and research and development in the company of entrepreneur Milind Kank. Since then he has grown into a successful startup.

First machine sold on the road

Despite his rural background, he did not suffer from inferiority complex. Yogesh said, "I began selling machine on the main road near my village. I sold the first machine to a farmer for Rs 3,200 on the road itself. The farmer then gave an order for 5 more machines and since then I have started making these machines. We are now innovating low cost agri-equipment for small farmers that will help them in farming, said Yogesh.

Guidance from CMIA

Yogesh came in contact with the CMIA’s Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC). He received guidance from entrepreneurs Prasad Kokil, Sunil Raithatha, Ashish Garde and Mahesh Kattale. Entrepreneur Milind Kank provided raw material for 100 machines. In May 2019, Magic acquired 1,300 sq ft of space in Waluj MIDC. The sprayer was given the brand name 'Niyo Spray Pump'. Yogesh started production here in July 2019. Now the machine is sold in 18 states and 6 people have got employment. More than 2000 machines have been sold till date with a network of 31 dealers.

How does the sprayer work

The IC engine in the vehicles has piston reciprocating. The rear wheel chain causes the front wheel to spin and drive. The exact opposite process is in the automated device. It has a compost can mounted on an iron stand with wheels. The movement pushes the rod up and down. Fertilizer is sprayed through the nozzle.