Startup Yatra to arrive in Bamu

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

Maharashtra Start-up Yatra will arrive at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on October 14.

The Department of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation under Startup India’ takes out Startup-Yatra to

promote startups and innovation in the State. IT-Bapu Foundation will organise a programme in the CFART auditorium at 10 am on Friday. A workshop for students and young entrepreneurs will be organised. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirath will be the chief guest.

District collector Sunil Chavan, Skills, Employment and Entrepreneurship Sunil Saindane, director of Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) Dr Sachin Deshmukh, chief executive officer AIC Dr Amit Ranjan will grace the event.

.