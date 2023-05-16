State Board receives over 3.2 K proposals for additional marks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisional office of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) received more than 3,200 proposals from SSC and HSC students for additional marks.

It may be noted that the Government decided to allot additional marks to encourage youths participation in sports activities

The additional marks are given on the basis of of achievements in State, national and international level sports events. The divisional office invites proposals from the 10th and 12th standard students through the district sports office and school.

Talking to this newspaper, the divisional president of the MSBSHSE Anil Sable said that proposals for additional marks for participation in sports competitions were invited up to May 8. He said that 2202 proposals from SSC students and 1023 from HSC candidates.

The State Board will examine the proposal before giving additional marks.

This help students to increase their percentage through extr curricular actiivites. The additional marks are shown in the students' marks memo.

The district-wise number of proposals submitted with the MSBSHSE is as follows; brackets indicate HSC students' application; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-606 (374), Beed-231 (127), Jalna-586 (181), Parbhani-437 (238), Hingoli-437 (238).