State forms committee to conserve heritage stepwells

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At historical stepwell sites, one can witness architectural marvels, intricate carvings, geometric designs, and stone work. The water can be just 10 to 15 feet below the steps, allowing one to scoop water with their hands. There are more than 72 ancient stepwells in the district. Over time, while some stepwells have been abandoned, many others are facing their final days due to coconut fronds, plastic bags, garbage, and encroachments.

With the establishment of the Stepwell Conservation Committee by the state government, there is hope for the revival and preservation of these stepwells.

Stepwells have been constructed since the Satavahana period. There are around 20,000 stepwells across the state. The architecture of these ancient stepwells is gradually disappearing in modern times. These stepwells hold historical significance, and their preservation will allow future generations to learn about them. In this context, the state government has recently formed the SCC. The committee will work on strategies for the revival, maintenance, and preservation of stepwells and undertake various related initiatives.

Stepwells in city

Stepwells are located in areas such as the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus, Satara Khandoba temple area, Harsul, Karnapura, Samarthnagar, Avishkar Colony, Jadhavwadi, Begumpura, Pahadsingpura, and several other locations across the district.

What is a stepwell?

It is a stone-built well with steps descending into it. Water from the well can be drawn directly using a vessel. Because of the steps, one can go down to the water level and fetch water without the need for a pulley system.

Important for water availability as well

A stepwell researcher Shrikant Umrikar said, “Historical stepwells are significant as ancient architecture, but they are also important for water availability. In rural areas, their role in providing water must be considered. The state should prioritise the conservation of around 300 major stepwells in the Marathwada region. The district has over 72 stepwells, including approximately 28 large ones. On February 15, the maximum number of stepwells across Maharashtra will be celebrated with a Deepotsav (festival of lamps).”

Members of the SCC

The committee will be chaired by the additional chief secretary/ principal secretary/ secretary of the Department of Cultural Affairs. Non-governmental members include stepwell researcher Shrikant Umrikar, archaeology expert Lakshmikant Sonwatkar, along with Rohan Kale, Dr Parag Sadgir, Dr Chandrakant Ragit, Yogeshwar Garge, Dr Srinivas Vadgabalkar, Subhash Shinde, Pramod Kale, Suresh Jondhale, Pramod Kulkarni, Anant Bhosale, Saurabh Jamkar, Arvind Kadbe, Malharikant Deshmukh, Dr. Arunchandra Pathak, S.P. Kulkarni, Adv. R.M. Dhaigude, Bhagwat Masne, and Ram Kulkarni.