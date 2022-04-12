State government should provide free electricity to farmers - Tikait

Aurangabad, April 12:

Telangana government can provide free electricity to farmers. So, why can't the government of Maharashtra provide free electricity to the farmers. There are different policies in different States. There should be a single policy throughout the country for electricity, demanded Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a press conference held at MGM. We are raising awareness across the country against the need to bring a minimum support price law as well as eradicate anti-farmer policies. The youth are communicating to participate in this movement. Companies are benefiting more from the current crop insurance policy. This should be improved. A big agitation is being carried out against the electricity law. For this, we are raising awareness all over the country. A committee was formed on the MSP Bill. We are ready to discuss this with the government. However, they are not ready to talk. When asked about the number of members of the committee, Tikait said that no answer has been received yet. The government is not ready to communicate. The picture is that they do not have to bring MSP law.

You should vote as a farmer

The voters of the country are being trapped in caste and religion. Political parties just want power. They gain votes by creating hatred in the society. As long as the farmers do not vote as farmers, the situation will not change.