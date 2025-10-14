State honours city literary luminaries with Urdu Sahitya Akademi awards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a proud moment for Urdu-lovers, the Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Akademi honoured a distinguished group of contributors to the Urdu language at a grand ceremony held in Mumbai, recently. The event, marking the 50th anniversary of the Akademi, celebrated recipients for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Organised by the Department of Minority Affairs, the award ceremony took place from October 6 to 8. Maharashtra's Minority Affairs Minister Manikrao Kokate, along with other dignitaries, presented the prestigious awards to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of Urdu literature, journalism, education, and creative arts.

The awardees, all sons and daughters of the soil, were recognised for their dedication to enriching the Urdu language and preserving its cultural legacy across the state.

The categories include the Mirza Ghalib Award, Wali Deccani Award, Special Award, Journalism Award, New Talent Award, Layout Award and Exemplary Teacher Award.

Year 2021

Wali Deccani Award – Dr Azim Rahi

New Talent Award – Siddiqui Saimuddin

Special Award – Maryam Mirza Abdul Qayyum and Dr Shaheen Fatima.

Exemplary Teacher Award – Khwaja Kausar Jabeen

Year 2022

Journalism Award – Abdul Wahed Farooqui

Special Award – Siddiqui Muhammad Mubeen

Literary Award – Dr Shahab Afsar

Year 2023

Layout Design Award – Abdul Qavi Ahmed

Special Award – Dost Muhammad Khan

Exemplary Teacher Award – Muhammad Ghaus Ghulam Murtaza