State Lawyers Conference to mark 60 years of BCMG

Aurangabad, July 18:

The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG), in association with High Court Bar Association & District Court Bar Association, Aurangabad is organising a State Lawyers Conference 2022, to celebrate its diamond jubilee year, at the city’s Rukmini Auditorium (MGM Campus) on July 23 at 10 am.

The BCMG chairman Adv Vasant Salunke and the chief convenor (and member of BCMG) Adv Amol S Sawant while addressing the press conference said,” The venue has been named after ‘Justice (retd.) B N Deshmukh’ to acknowledge and honour his contribution. The judge of the Supreme Court of India (SCI) Justice Bhushan R Gavai will be the chief guest, while another SCI judge Justice Abhay Oka will be the chief speaker. The other guest of honours to grace the conference includes the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Justice Sambhaji Shinde, Chairman (Bar Council of India) Manankumar Mishra, additional Solicitor General of India (SGI) Anil C Singh and Advocate General of Maharashtra Ashutosh Kumbhakoni. The guest of honours will also guide the advocates on the occasion. The senior advocate and BCI vice chairman S Prabhakaran will also grace the function.”

“ The state-level conference is being hosted in the city after 25 years. The last conference was held in 1998. Hundreds of advocates from all over the state apart from the SCI judges from the region and the judges from all four benches of the Bombay High Court will be attending the conference. The topic of discussion will be centred on the shortage of judges in courts and the pendency of cases (as its consecutive impact). The discussion will also stress the need for the modernisation of the judicial system in the post-Covid-19 situation and identify and overcome challenges faced by the advocates (also women) and the judges serving judiciary,” said Adv Salunke and Adv Sawant.

- 12 senior lawyers practising in the district and tehsil level courts for the past 40 years will be felicitated for their contribution to the judiciary.

- Souvenir highlighting the contribution of Marathwada and High Court Bar Association of Aurangabad in the judiciary will also be released on the occasion. The region has given 40 Justices (three before India’s Independence and 37 post Independence). Of which, 20 including one lady were associated with the Bar. Four Chief Justices and two Lok Ayukts were also from the region.

- There is 94 post of judges sanctioned in the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court, out of which, 54 are functioning and two are on verge of retirement.

- Justice Sambhaji Shinde will be feted for being the first from Maharashtra to serve in Rajasthan High Court.