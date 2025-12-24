State-level contests in memory of Vinayakraoji Patil at Deogiri College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MSP Mandal’s Deogiri College, Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies, Shivchhatrapati College and Deogiri Law College will jointly organise late Vinayakraoji Patil Inter-collegiate State-level Elocution, Poetry and Debate competitions on December 29 and 30.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the in-charge principal of Deogiri College, Dr Ravi Patil, said that this is the 47th year of the competition.

“The competition will be inaugurated by the renowned poet and lyricist Prakash Holkar at 9.30 am on December 29. Trimbakrao Pathrikar, a senior member of the MSP Mandal, will preside over the function. The prize distribution ceremony will be conducted at 5 pm on December 30. Ravindra Jogdand, Deputy Commissioner, Smart City, will be the chief guest,” he said.

For the competitions, the first prize for elocution, poetry recitation, and debate will be ₹11,000 each, the second prize ₹6,000 each, and the third prize ₹3,000 for each competition. A consolation prize of ₹ 2,000 for each competition.

Principals Dr R. P. Pawar, Vivek Mahale and Dr S. Shirish, Dr Aparna Tawre, Dr Ganesh Mohite, and others were present.