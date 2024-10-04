State-Level Debate Competition to be held at MP Law College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Manikchand Pahade Law College will host the 18th State-Level Inter-College Debate Competition tomorrow at 9 AM at Tapadia Theater. The event will be inaugurated by Justice Shailesh Brahme of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, as announced by Principal Dr. C.M. Rao and Coordinator Dr. Dinesh Kolte.

M.P. Law College has been hosting the state-level inter-college debate competition for 18 years. This year's topic is "The Policies of Political Parties are Detrimental to Social Health." 30 teams will compete for prizes, with Rs 11,000 and a trophy for first place, Rs7,000 for second, and Rs 5,000 for third, along with additional individual awards. The event will be inaugurated by Advocate Rajendra Deshmukh and concluded with a prize distribution at 5.30 pm, officiated by CSMC Administrator G. Sreekant. Jalna SP Ajaykumar Bansal will be the chief guest and Advocate Kalpaltata Patil-Bharaswadkar, the institution's president, will chair the event, Principal Dr. Rao clarified. The organizers have invited everyone to attend the competition.