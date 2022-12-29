State-level devotional singing competition at Vivekananda College

Aurangabad: Vivekanand College will organise a three-day State level devotional singing competition between January 5 and 7 in memory of the founder of the college’s education society Pandharinath Patil (Bhau) Dhakephalkar.

College principal Dadarao Shengule said that the devotional singing competition would be conducted in offline and online modes.

There will be three categories of participants. They are categories of children, youths and general.

For the online competition, the first prize is Rs 5,000 while the amount of the second and third prizes is Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. A total of two consolation prizes, each of Rs 1000, will also be presented.

For the offline competition, the first prize is Rs 15000. The second winner will get a prize is Rs 7,000 while the third prize amount is Rs 5,000. There will be two consolation prizes, each with Rs 2,000. The last date for submission of entry is January 1, 2023.