State-level meeting on NEP held

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

A meeting of the State Level Committee of experts formed to discuss the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was held on Friday.

Following recommendations of Dr Mashelkar Committee, the State Government set up a panel led by the pro-vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Shyam Shirsath.

The committee conducted online meetings thrice while the first ever offline meeting was held for the first time yesterday.

The experts and the members discussed how to bring a neglected section of society into the mainstream of education fully and how to reduce their drop-out ratio.

The members stressed the need to take measures to strengthen universities and colleges. The experts held discussions on colleges strong through a public-private partnership.

Member secretary of the panel I R Manza, members Dr Bharat Karad, S H Shah, Shivaji Thombre, Dr Sangeeta Shroff, dean Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dhanashri Mahajan, Yogesh Bhale and Dr Arun Wahul were present.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the offline meeting was organised with members and some experts on NEP-2020 in three parts. “The final recommendations report will be submitted to the Government after hosting some more meetings,” he added.