State-level one-act-play Competition at Deogiri College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Dramatics Department of Deogiri College and Maharashtriya Kalopask will jointly conduct the preliminary round of the three-day Purushottam Karandak State Level Inter-College one-act play Competition, beginning on December 16.

The one-act play competition has a very special place in the theatre industry. This competition has been organised since 1963. Rajabhau Natu started this competition to provide a stage for student artists.

Students of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (Nanded), Kavyatri Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University (Jalgaon), MGMahatma Gandhi Mission University and deemed universities within the jurisdiction of Nashik district will present one-act plays in this competition.

Renowned playwright Satish Alekar, (Former Director, Lalit Kala Kendra, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune) will inaugurate the competition at Rabindranath Tagore Auditorium, Deogiri College, 1 pm on December 16.

The prize distribution ceremony of the competition will be held at Yashwantrao Natyagruh, Sanmitra Colony, at 5 pm on December 18. Well-known film actress and theatre artist Anushka Sarkate will be the chief guest for this event.

Panditrao Harshe, a senior member of the College Development Committee will preside over the function. Principal of the College Dr Ashok Tejankar will grace both events.

Box

16 plays to be staged

A total of 16 one-act teams submitted entries. The names of plays included ‘Koytya, Bimb Pratibimb, Exercise, Akada, Partner, Rang Vastu, Shahaji, Bhint, Shoshit, Pinti, Phata and Vidhur.