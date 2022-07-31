State-level traders conference in city on July 31

Brainstorming on various topics

Aurangabad, July 29:

A state level traders conference has been organized in the city at Sagar Lawns at API Corner on Sunday. Maccia president Lalit Gandhi will inaugurate the conference at 11 am.

Giving more information in a press conference, vice president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) Umesh Dashrathy said, issues from GST on food grains, plastic ban to other several issues will be discussed in the conference. This is the first time in the history of Marathwada that a state level traders conference is being held here. The conference is being held jointly by MACCIA, Marathwada Chambers of Trade and Industry and Aurangabad Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh.

Business representatives from every district of the state will attend this conference. Adeshpal Singh Chhabra, Praful Malani, Mahasangh president Vijay Jaiswal, Shivshankar Swamy and others appealed to the traders to participate in the conference. Jayant Devlankar, Kachru Veranjakar, Sanjay Kankaria and others were present on the occasion.