State-level youth festival Spandan-2023 from today

Various art forms and dramas to be held in the festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences is hosting a state-level youth festival named 'Spandan-2023' at the Ayurveda College run by Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha. The festival will showcase various art forms, including one-act plays, parody plays, silent play, and mimicry performances. This is the first time that the festival is being conducted department-wise, in celebration of its silver jubilee year.

Around 375 students from 32 colleges across the state have registered for the festival. The festival will be inaugurated by Dr Dasu Vaidya and presided over by Ranjit Mule, the president of the organization. On the second day of the festival, prizes will be distributed by Prof Dr Milind Nikumbh, vice-chancellor of the university of health sciences.