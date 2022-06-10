State-of-art 'Zeiss' eye examination technology available in the city

Mittal Optics now among world's leading professionals

Aurangabad, June 10:

The state-of-the-art eye examination technology has been made available at Mittal Optics, a popular spectacle store in the city. The 'Zeiss Vision Expert' service, which is located in selected places in the world, is now being offered in Aurangabad only after Mumbai in Maharashtra. This modern service was inaugurated by Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat.

The Mittal Optics Gallery store is located on the right hand side from Amarpreet Chowk to Colda Corner. Director Nilesh Mittal has provided modern services here. Mittal Optics has won the 'U&I' award for being the best optical gallery in the country twice in a row.

City crime branch inspector Avinash Aghav, Radhesham Mittal, Satyanarayan Agarwal, Business head India 'Zeiss' Rohan Paul, Regional manager 'Zeiss' Anand Upadhyay and other dignitaries including Satish Lodha, Vijay Kedia were present on the occasion.

Director Nilesh Mittal said, I am carrying on my father's legacy in the field of optical. Consistently strives to bring the world's most advanced technology to the city with a customer focus. One of them is Zeiss Vision Expert. Citizens should take advantage of this service.

What are the features of Zeiss

Accuracy in eye examination, fully automated system, uniform service worldwide are the most advanced features of 'Zeiss Vision Expert' technology. What is special is that since there is no human intervention in the process, all the work is done by automatic machines till the exact number is obtained after sitting for inspection.