State signs MoU with EcoSattva at Davos

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a historic development, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the region’s environmental organisation, EcoSattva, for Climate Action.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed, sealed and delivered the MoU to the organisation’s managing director and co-founder Natasha Zarine at the World Economic Forum held in Davos recently.

Through MoU, both the state government and EcoSattva will focus on restoring lakes and Rivers, fixing broken solid and liquid waste management systems, recycling plastics, using nature-based solutions for sequestering carbon, preserving biodiversity, and generating green livelihoods at the district level, with a focus on actual implementation, documentation, standardisation, digitization and replication for scale to all districts.

Zarine was also invited to speak at the MIT CSAIL Imagination in Action Summit at the iconic Dome in Davos, to discuss sustainability, ecosystem restoration, and keeping it real in the age of AI.