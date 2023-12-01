State stops collection of beautification tax on fuel

Selling of Petrol (Rs 107.23) and Diesel (Rs 93.71) at reduced rates.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news as the state government has scrapped the collection of beautification tax levied on the petrol and diesel in the city after 12 long years. It was a pleasant experience for the vehicle-owners as the prices of petrol dropped by 0.80 paise and diesel by Rs 2.28 paise per litre from December 1. The prices slashed after the state government’s decision.

Reason for drop in prices

The state government, 12 years ago, levied beautification tax (2 per cent on petrol and 3 percent on diesel) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Solapur and Nandurbar cities. The state’s treasury witnessed the deposition of crores of rupees in 12 years. After the end of the term, the government stopped collection of the tax, said the president of Petroleum Dealers Association, Akhil Abbas.

Power 91 paise: Turbo 46 paise

The city dealers, on Friday, sold power petrol for Rs 113.86 paise (by reducing 91 paise) and turbo diesel for Rs 97.28 paise (by reducing 46 paise less).

Box

Status of petrol, diesel, power and turbo (in litres) in last two days.

November 30 - Rs 108.03 - Rs 95.99- Rs 114.71 and Rs 99.64

December 1 - Rs 107.23- Rs 93.71-Rs 113.86 and Rs 97.28.