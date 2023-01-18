State suspends tainted ACP Dhume

Aurangabad:

The state Home Department issued a suspension order of the tainted and controversial assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Vishal Dhume, on Wednesday (Jan 18).

Dhume was involved in molesting his acquaint's wife in an inebriated condition. The City Chowk police station has registered an offence against Dhume for molesting, abusing and forcibly entering into the house of his acquaint and misbehaving with the family members on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

It so happened Dhume after boarding the car of his acquaint from Palm Restaurant in Cidco N-1 sector went to the latter’s house. The accused insisted on allowing him to use the washroom in the bedroom. The ACP misbehaved and bet the victim’s husband, brother-in-law, mother-in-law and other family members. The commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta forwarded the proposal to the state recommending the suspension of Dhume to the superiors. Hence the department accepted it.

The joint secretary, Venkatesh Bhat, issued the order on Wednesday. The order suspends him from January 16. Dhume has been ordered not to leave the headquarters during the suspension period and if he violates the order then it will be considered misconduct on his part and will be eligible for separate disciplinary action against him.

There was huge pressure from different political leaders on the government and all of them demanded Dhume’s suspension. Besides, the CP was also in touch with the home ministry. Hence the suspension order was issued in two days, said the sources.

Box

Many stories relating to Dhume have started to come up since his arrest. During his service in Gadchiroli and Ahmednagar districts, apart from the last six months' tenure in the city. His subordinates are also now complaining of harassment meted out by him to them.

It is learnt that the state excise department has submitted a proposal urging to initiate prohibitory action against the alcohol mafia. Hence to sign on it, it is said that he has demanded the department’s junior officer to provide high and expensive brand liquor from him.