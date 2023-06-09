State-wide protest of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana in July

Protest to be launched from July 1

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In view of the increased price of sugar in the global market, the sugarcane farmers in the state are not getting a fair price for their produce. This is also the case with cotton and soybean farmers. Hence the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana has announced a state-wide agitation demanding to provide a higher price to the farm produce, said regional spokesperson Shivaji Huse.

In a press conference held on Friday, Huse said that the sugarcane, cotton and soybean farmers of the state are not getting the reward for their sweat. There will be a statewide protest against this injustice. This protest will start by paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad on July 1.

Only votes are sought in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but their policies are not being implemented. Under the leadership and guidance of Raju Shetty, we will intensify the fight by going to the public and creating public awareness. Huse said that officials and activists from across the state will participate in this protest.