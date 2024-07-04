State’s 1st Digital Anatomy 3D Printing facility launched in MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Stratasys J850 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer was unveiled at Rukmini Auditorium, MGM University on Thursday. The 3-D printer which was installed at the university's Innovation, Incubation and Research Centre (IIRC), is the first in the State and the third in the country.

Superintendent of Police Maneesh Kalwaniya, Dr Ramandeep Singh (Scientist, Neuro-Engineering Lab, AIIMS, Delhi), Dr Dineshsingh Thakur (director, DIAT, Pune) and Rajiv Bajaj (Managing Director, Stratasys, India and Southeast Asia), MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dr Rajendra Bohra, Dr Pravin Suryawanshi, Dr Geeta Latkar and others were present. Former technical director of DRDO, Dr U Chandrasekhar and Vice President ( Medical, Stratasys, Headquarters, Israel) Erez Ben-Zvi delivered the keynote address virtually. Aarti Salunkhe and Sarfaraz Ali conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Box

About Digital Anatomy Printing Technology

The Digital Anatomy 3D Printing Technology' is highly useful in contemporary times and is being used in various fields. This technology is extensively utilised for creating anatomical models, biomedical, and biocompatible materials. With the help of this technology, experiments are conducted in surgery, industry, education, healthcare, engineering, automotive, aerospace, gynaecology, physiotherapy, and design.