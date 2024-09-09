State’s 1st offline workshop on 'Binary Accreditation Process' held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day national level first ever offline workshop in the State on Binary Accreditation: process, Methodology and Documentation’ jointly organised by Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Cluster of Pune was inaugurated on Monday.

Dr M D Jahagirdar, advisor of IQAC of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) was the guest of honour. He guided on the quality of education and enhancing its process in India.

In his presidential address, Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui stressed an updated education system which is the need of an hour.

Delivering the keynote address, Ayub Shaikh (trustee IQAC Cluster India) spoke on the changes and challenges in the new pattern of accreditation.

Dr Mazhar Farooqui (principal, Maulana Azad collage) also spoke. Dr Vidya Pradhan (vice principal and organizing secretary) spoke on the aims and objectives of the national workshop in her welcome address.

Dr Ghansham Nalawde, Dr Amelia Antony and Ayub Shaikh were the resource persons for the technical session. Dr Nilofer Shakir conducted the proceeding of the programme while Dr Paithankar proposed the vote of thanks.