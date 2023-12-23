Stationary private coach catches fire

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A stationary travel bus caught fire in front of Harsul power station at 11.30 am today. The bus after washing from the centre was parked in an open ground, and co-incidentally the incident took place after 10 minutes. Meanwhile, the fire brigade tender which was rushing in connection with an accidental death case, halted and moved after seizing the fire of the burning bus.

Dnyaneshwar Sahebrao Bansode (resident of Wankhedenagar, N-13) had parked his private bus in Harsul vicinity. Today, as the day broke, he took the bus to the washing centre in the morning and then parked it in an open ground. However, after 10 minutes, the smoke started to emit from the vehicle. Before he understands and detects the technical defect, the fire starts coming from all four sides of the bus.

Deputy chief fire brigade officer Vijay Rathod, Shrirkrishna Holambe along with jawans Babasaheb Tathe, Akash Neharkar, Mininath Jadhav and Yogesh Dudhe were going to fish out a body from a well in Saeeda Colony. While on the way, they spotted the smoke, and inspected the vehicle. There was a possibility of engine bursting. Hence they stopped the fire tender and ceased the fire in 15 minutes and then went ahead.