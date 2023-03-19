Stay granted on norms related to teachers promotion as dy edn officer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangabad bench of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) granted a stay on the norms related to the promotion of teachers to the post of deputy education officer.

It may be noted that the State Government issued service norms in 2022 barring graduate Zilla Parishad secondary and higher secondary school teachers and non-gazetted headmasters from seeking promotion to the post of deputy education officer.

The Government adopted the policy providing an opportunity for non-teaching employees to become administrative officers of the education department. This is against the National Education Policy (NEP). A group of ZP secondary teachers from the State filed a petition in the MAT through senior lawyer Vijaykumar on December 28, 2022, against the norms.

Hearing arguments, MAT member (J) V D Dongre and member (A) Bijaykumar granted a stay on the rules of the service. The Government will have to submit an affidavit by April 17. Advocates Vijaykumar Sapkal, Nikita Gore and Sandeep Sapkal appeared for the petitioners while M M Mahajan represented the Government.