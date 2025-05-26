Stepfather arrested for molesting and blackmailing 19-Year-old stepdaughter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 43-year-old man was arrested by Chikalthana Police for sexually assaulting his 19-year-old stepdaughter and recording the act on his mobile phone. He later used the footage to blackmail her and attempted to assault her again.

The victim, identified as Rahi (name changed), is a college student and part-time worker. Her mother, after divorcing Rahi’s biological father due to domestic disputes, remarried the accused, a hospital colleague. The family, including Rahi’s younger sister and the accused’s daughter, lived in the Beed Bypass area. On the night of April 22, around 2.30 am, the accused called Rahi out of her room under the pretext of their mother’s deteriorating health and then assaulted her, recording the abuse. Fearful of family dishonor and her mother’s condition, Rahi initially stayed silent.

Blackmail and further abuse attempt

Later, the accused blackmailed her using the video and attempted further abuse. Overwhelmed, Rahi filed a complaint at Chikalthana Police Station. Following her report, Police Inspector Ravikiran Darwade registered a case and arrested the accused. Sub-Inspector Uttam Nagargoje is leading the investigation.