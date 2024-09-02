Stepping Stones hosts primary interschool football & basketball

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones High School (SSHS) hosted the annual 'Amena Rahim Tournament,' celebrating athleticism and sportsmanship among ten primary schools. The tournament was inaugurated by chairman Abdul Hussain, in the presence of director Zaeem Rahim, principal Jayshree Kad, and members of management Saifuddin Abbas and Shakeeb Rahim.

This year's festival introduced all-girls football teams for the first time. The girls' football tournament was won by SSHS with New Beginning International School as the runner-up. In boys' football tournament, SSHS emerged victorious with Agrasen Vidya Mandir as the runner-up. The basketball tournament was won by Nath Valley School with SSHS as the runner-up.