Stern action against nylon manja sellers

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

After the incident of injuries to a woman by nylon manja in Gulmandi area, the city police have intensified the drive against the nylon manja sellers in the city. Action is taken against the sellers for selling nylon manja for the past two day. On Friday, action was taken against five sellers and the police seized manja worth Rs 4,500 from them.

Action was taken against Sunil Yadavrao Kale (40) for selling nylon manja at Kokanwadi in Padampura area. A raid was also conducted at Khillare General Stores in Milindnagar in Osmanpura and manja was seized from the owner Umesh Nivrutti Khillare (26).

The special branch of Cidco police station led by PSI Ashok Avchar seized manja worth Rs 1,400 from Amol Rajendra Parashar (29, Ayodhyanagar) who was selling manja in an open ground. Similarly, manja worth Rs 1,100 was seized from Arujun Kundlik Faltankar (54, Sudarshannagar, N-11) at Shubham Patang Centre. Manja worth Rs 2,000 was seized from a shop of Kapilsingh Amarsingh Rajput (23, Buddhilane, Mahadev Mandir area). Cases have been registered at Vedantnagar, Osmanpura, Cidco and City Chowk police stations respectively.