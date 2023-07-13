Stone pelting incident, send force immediately

DCP conducts ‘mock drill’ to check response time

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Stone pelting incident has occurred at Kranachawadi area, everyone should reach immediately, keep the riot control police (RCP) squad ready”, such a call was received from the control room on Thursday at 12.45 pm and all the police force moved into action. The officers started reaching the spot within 10 at the spot and everyone was confused. Then they came to know that DCP Deepak Girhe has conducted a mock drill to calculate the response time.

After the renaming of Aurangabad city, tension situations prevailed in the city on a few occasions. Stone pelting incidents were reported at Kiradpura and old city areas. Under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Girhe conducted a mock drill of the officers of range II to check the preparedness of the police during such a situation, the response time to reach the spot, and other aspects. The drill was conducted for an hour at Kiranachawadi.

DCP Girhe called the control room to inform them about the tension situation at 12.48 pm. Calls were immediately received from the control room to City Chowk, Vedantnagar, Cantonment, Kranti Chowk police stations and the RCP team to remain present at the spot. ACP Sampat Shinde reached first within 10 minutes, followed by City Chowk PI NIrmala Pardeshi. Kranti Chowk PI Santosh Patil reached at 1.02 pm and Vedantnagar PI Brahma Giri and Cantonment PI Kailas Deshmane after him. Range 2 RCP team reached the 15th minute and the control room RCP team at the 18th minute.

DCP Girhe pointed out some discrepancies and directed the officers to be alert, Video shooting of the incident during such a situation was necessary, but no officer had the camera. Some policemen were without sticks. Some officers should be present in civil dress, but all were present in uniforms.