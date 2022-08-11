Stop blaming AMC; Poor recovery of taxes to decide development of city

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

The municipal commissioner and administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari today clarified that the development of the city is solely dependent upon the recovery of taxes. The poor recovery of taxes will discourage the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) from undertaking any development works, in future. He also hinted that the poor financial status may create an impact on the development of roads valuing Rs 200 crore proposed to be done from the AMC exchequer.

“ Taxes are indeed the prime source of revenue for the AMC. However, the recovery of taxes here is very low. Hence it is not feasible to undertake further development works including road works through AMC funds. I am going through it. The development of the city solely depends upon the recovery of taxes,” stressed the municipal commissioner adding that we could not create additional financial liabilities upon the civic body.

Genuine tax-payers

Chaudhari, however, acknowledged that the genuine tax-payers should also get relief and benefit from it. Hence we will be deciding going through escalating tax figures whether to delay, postpone or undertake the development works (in phases). Presently filling potholes on the important roads in the city is being done on a priority basis, he said.

Monitoring of resolutions

The outgoing administrator A K Pandey has passed a large number of proposals. Of which, the new civic chief Abhijeet Chaudhari underlined that he will be going through some of the important ones. Besides, I had not set aside the proposal of hiring electric buses. Instead, I just refrained the ASCDCL from issuing the Letter of Intent (LoI) to the agency. “ I have also issued an order to submit the file regarding the dispute with Ramky (past AMC garbage contractor) for verification,” said Chaudhari adding that his decisions are being taken to evade additional financial liabilities on AMC.