Stop forcing women to undergo litmus tests for their LAI

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“ Women entrepreneurship has huge scope in every country. However, they are always made to undergo litmus tests for their leadership, innovation, and action due to gender-based discrimination. It should be stopped. Bringing change in the mindset of those creating obstructions in her progress and prosperity is a continuous process. There exist many layers in a society where planful efforts are needed to get rid of existing discrimination, bring equality and encourage her to stand through empowerment schemes. The task is challenging but not impossible,” said a social investment (SI) expert from Japan, Satoko Kono.

Kono, the president of Japan’s first SI company - ARUN, pointed out that the session on Empowering Women in Nano, Micro, and Startup Enterprises, underlined the need for micro-level initiatives by women.

Accept her as an ideal

“The poor access to professional networks; lack of education and limited knowledge of the industry had encouraged the women to feel pressure and stick to traditional gender roles, respect social constructs, and balance responsibilities for family and more burden if she dares to run business. Undoubtedly, very few sectors are women-friendly, or else women entrepreneurs worldwide face discrimination. Hurdles come in the way of getting finance to set up their ventures. The gender-based discrimination should be ended by simplifying the process of funding. It will provide opportunities to many women and prove their mettle. The woman, irrespective of age, qualification and social background, does not want to live at the mercy of others but wanted to be looked upon as an ideal woman by enterprising in diverse fields or pursuing unconventional careers on merit. Moreover, she also aspires to contribute to the development of society and the country she lives in,” said the expert Satoko Kono pin-pointing the expansion of the social investment network as SI empowers the people (also women) and establishes sustainable development and also helps in solving social issues. It is a way of investment that considers both the good of society and the interests of the investors.

Educating and skilling women to seize migration

“Migration towards urban areas is rampant and a common scenario everywhere. The ample opportunities and avenues available for survival or pursuing careers in urban sectors appeal to and attract women as well. However, working women after migration tend to face heavy family and social burdens. Japan is releasing stipends to continue and complete education; honorarium to learn skills and promoting women entrepreneurship at rural levels to seize migration and it is the need of the hour,” opined Satoko Kono, who was also associated with international aid agencies like the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the World Bank.