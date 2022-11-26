Stop harassment of tourists at world heritage sites: ASI

Aurangabad: The superintending archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle), Milan Kumar

Chauley, today expressed his concern over the increase in crimes like theft of articles, money and financial fleecing of disabled, old-aged and foreign tourists, apart from harassment by the hawkers at the caves. Hence the status of the world heritage of these caves is in danger and the district administration should take prompt action in this regard. Chauley also mentioned the removal of three heritage sites from the world heritage list.

The ASI official was delivering a special lecture on 'Archaeological Monuments and Sites, Challenges and Tourism' organised by MGM University, Amazing Aurangabad and Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) to observe the anniversary of Maharashtra’s first chief minister Yeshwntrao Chavan at MGM’s Aryabhatta Hall on Friday.

MGM chancellor Ankushrao Kadam presided over.

Chauley said,” The world heritage tag is not permanent. It has to be maintained. Presently, the heritage sites Manas Sarovar and Hampi (of India) are in a danger zone. In Aurangabad, the local hawkers are entering the caves' premises to sell their goods. It is unlawful as per the ASI norms, but we are unable to take action. I discussed this issue with the superintendent of police (SP) who clarified that the action could not be taken unless any crime takes place. Hence the district administration should take action, but nothing is being done as per expectation.”

Interpretation Centre to ASI

“The natural colours are used in the paintings of Ajanta Caves. There is a footfall of 5,000 to 10,000 tourists daily to see the caves. Due to the rush of visitors, the room temperature inside the painted caves gets disturbed. The humidity forms due to inhaling and exhaling by the visitors. This leads to the development of the silverfish and it is posing danger to the paintings. To control the rush of tourists, we are demanding the state government hand over the Visitors Cum Interpretation Centre to the ASI. The tourists would be able to understand the details of the four painted caves through the replicas in the centre. Accordingly, this will reduce the rush in the painted caves and the danger could be lessened,” said Chauley.



Chauley mentioned the 500 metres buffer zone of Lenapur and urge the district administration to protect the zone by stopping the construction works going on the upper side of the caves. He also underlined this is affecting the natural viewpoint of the caves.

He mentioned that Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) disconnected the water supply connection of the Ajanta Caves in 2019. Since then the ASI is providing treated drinking water for tourists.

“Do not consider the heritage and tourist places as mere picnic spots, but look them upon as museums and keep the vicinity clean and tidy,” he stressed.