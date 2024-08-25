Storage of Jayakwadi reached 41 pc

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: With the heavy rainfall at the catchment area of Godavari, the arrival of water in Paithan’s Jayakwadi dam is increasing rapidly. The storage of the dam reached 41.29 per cent by 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The dam is receiving water with 4,4099 cusecs. Section Engineer Vijay Kakde hoped that the dam’s storage would augment up to 50 per cent. There has been heavy rain in the catchment area of Jayakwadi.

Water is being released from Bhandardara dam with 6 728 cusecs followed by Nilwande with 12,720 cusects, Waki with 1,022 cusecs, Adala with 1, 439 cusecs, Mula with 15,000 cusecs. Thus, water with 39, 570 cusecs is being released from the Deogad dam and 38, 840 cusecs from Godavari river from the Nashik area for the Jayakwadi dam.

Water with 78, 410 cusecs is coming to Jayakwadi dam from both areas, but, it is receiving water with 4,4099 cusecs actually. The inflow of water will increase on a large scale late at night. Due to this, Kakade expressed the possibility that the water level of the dam would go up to 50 per cent by Monday evening.