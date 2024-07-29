Storytelling competition at Burhani Primary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Burhani National English (Primary) School held a story telling competition for students in grades 1st to 4th, on the theme ‘The Enchanting World of Animals.’ The stories were filled with creativity, excitement and vivid descriptions that brought the enchanting world of animals to life.

The chief guest was headmistress of BNEHS Shabana Khalid. Misbah Anjum (BNUPS) and Nayela Khan (BNEPPS) were the judges. Headmistress Tasneem Taksali felicitated the guest and judges. The winners of each grade were awarded a certificate and a gift. Sana Rehan Ahmed hosted the programme.