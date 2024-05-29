STP on nullah near Siddharth Garden Zoo gains momentum!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the Cidco N-2 area, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has successfully started treating 2 lakh litres of sewage water daily. A similar project with a capacity of 40 lakh litres will be set up in the drain near Siddharth Garden. The civic administration will soon be inviting a tender after the code of conduct ends. The treated potable water of the plant will be provided to farmers and buffalo-shed owners. Besides, the old Dhobighat (laundry area) will be restarted, and if more water is available, a boating project will be launched in the drain.

The municipal administration has spent approximately Rs 1 crore to set up a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Cidco N-2. The water is treated, purified and made potable. Currently, this water is being used to maintain the Garware Sports Ground and water the trees in the road dividers. Every day, 2 lakh litres of water is being treated. The CSMC has expressed its intention to set up a similar one in the drain behind Siddharth Garden. They were having plan to publish the tender before the implementation of the election code of conduct, but the process was halted, due to some reasons. Initially, the capacity of the STP was to treat 20 lakh litres, but the administrator G Sreekanth, on Wednesday, instructed the officials to double the capacity (40 lakh litres). He instructed them to release the treated water into the Kham River basin and also store it near the Jungli Maharaj Temple in the area. He also instructed them to restart the old Dhobighat; encourage farmers to use potable water for their vegetables instead of contaminated water; preserve biodiversity, etc. There are some buffalo sheds along the banks of the drain so the municipality should establish biogas projects for them, he stressed.

Upgrading the ‘Musafirkhana’

There is a Musafirkhana located on the campus of heritage Panchakki (water mill). The municipality is making efforts to restore its former glory. Meanwhile, the INTACH organisation has proposed to start an art gallery and a caféteria at this location.

Fines for releasing sewage water

Citizens, who have released sewage water into the Kham River basin should be fined four times the usual amount, instructed the civic chief. The administrator stated that sanitary inspectors, ward officers, and ward engineers conduct surveys and take action.

Zoological Park

A zoological park is being developed in Mitmita under the Smart City Mission. The necessary electricity required for this location should be generated through solar power, and e-cycles and e-rickshaws should be available for transportation. There is also a suggestion for a viewpoint for tourists at the site.