Straight fight between Congress and BJP in Phulambri!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 38 candidates withdrew their nominations on the last day with 27 remaining in the fray officially.

Earlier, 65 nominations from the Phulambri constituency were validated after scrutiny. Meanwhile, the candidates in the fray include BJP’s Anuradha Chavan, Vilas Autade of Congress, Balasaheb Pathrikar of MNS, BSP’s Amol Pawar and Mahesh Ninale of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), apart from 16 independents.

The names of 38 candidates who withdrew their nomination include Jagannath Kale, Sopan Gayake, Dr Janardhan Pimpale, Bhausaheb Tupe, Dr Pandharinath Wagh, Bhausaheb Tathe and Javed Pathan.