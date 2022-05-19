Streamline tanker supply to Vishrantinagar

Aurangabad, May 19:

The Communist Party of India and Bharatiya Mahila Federation held an agitation demanding to streamline the supply of water tankers and provide other facilities in Vishrantinagar.

The protestors said that the municipal corporation laid a waterline in Vishrantinagar five years ago, but has not provided water. Despite submitting several memorandums, the issue has remained unresolved. The residents are now dependent on the tankers for water supply.

A family is given one drum of water every alternate day for three months. The corporation charges Rs 1100 per month for the water. But now the tanker comes after 4 to 5 days. Complaints have been launched against the tanker drivers, but in vain. The residents have warned of intensifying the agitation if the tanker supply is not streamlined in two days.