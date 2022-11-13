Street hawker molests minor girl

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A street hawker molested a 10-year-old girl, who had gone to a grocery shop in Cidco area on Wednesday afternoon. Her parents and the nearby residents thrashed the hawker and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered with Cidco police station against the accused hawker Wasim Anwar Baig (Rehmaniya Colony). He has been remanded in police custody for two days.

Police said a 10-year-old girl had gone to a grocery shop. Vazir called her and started objectionable gestures to her. The girl was very frightened and she ran to her home after rescuing herself.

She told her mother about the incident. Her parents and the nearby residents thrashed Vazir and handed him over to the Cidco police.

PI Sambhaji Pawar and API Shraddha Waidande inquired the girl about the incident and found that she was telling the truth. A case has been registered while API Waidande is further investigating the case.