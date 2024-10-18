Street vendors causing traffic congestion on municipal corporation's radar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Gulmandi area experiences heavy crowds, particularly during festive seasons. However, the lack of parking space for vehicles has decreased customer visits to Gulmandi for shopping. To ensure that the roads in Gulmandi remain clear and convenient, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has formed a squad of 18 personnel who will take action against unauthorised street vendors operating with handcarts or selling goods by sitting on the roads.

This team's focus will primarily be on Gulmandi. On Thursday, the head of the anti-encroachment section, Santosh Wahule, inspected Gulmandi and the old city, issuing guidelines to traders and street vendors. The mobile team set up by the corporation will take action against street vendors and others who are encroaching on the roads. Some shops have obstructed the roads, and certain traders are placing goods in front of their shops, causing traffic disruptions. Those violating these regulations will face fines starting from Rs 5,000 onwards. Furthermore, many street vendors are setting up without municipal permission. Hence the corporation has warned that punitive actions will be taken against them, including the confiscation of their goods.

Space in Front of Shops Rented Out

The municipal corporation has also noted that many shopkeepers are renting out the space in front of their shops to street vendors along various busy roads in Gulmandi and the city. Wahule has warned that action will be taken against those renting out public spaces intended for traffic and parking.

Warning of Punitive Action

The special team will begin operations against unauthorised street vendors in Gulmandi. Mobile teams will be deployed at all major squares and roads of the city. Meanwhile, additional commissioner Santosh Wahule has issued a warning of punitive actions against handcart operators and vendors creating obstructions on the roads for traffic and parking.