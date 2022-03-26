Stress of studies compels medical student to end life

Aurangabad, March 26:

A 22 years old medical student committed suicide by hanging herself at her flat in Jubilee Park due to the stress of her studies. The incident came to light on Saturday morning. The deceased Vaishnavi Ramesh Kakade (22, Dhanora, Sillod, presently living at Jubilee Park) has written a three pages suicide note.

Vaishnavi was studying in third-year Radiotherapy course. Her father is a farmer and her mother is a housewife. She has a sister and a brother. She was living with six roommates in a flat and three of them had gone to their native places. Vaishnavi and her two friends were staying in the flat. On Saturday, one of her friends went to take a charger into one of the rooms and found that Vaishnavi has hanged herself. The City Chowk police station PI Ashok Giri, PSI Vandana Muley and others rushed to the spot and took Vaishnavi to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead after the examination.

The sources informed that she had written a three-page letter to her father before committing suicide. She wrote that no one is responsible for her death. She could not clear the examination earlier and was even not confident to clear the examination now. She asked her father to take care of her mother and her siblings.