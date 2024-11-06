Strict disciplinary action against teachers for participating in pol canvassing: Dr Shailendra Deolankar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Director of Higher Education Department (HED) Dr Shailendra Deolankar said that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the teaching and non-teaching staff members of universities and colleges if they participate in the election campaign of any political party directly or indirectly.

It may be noted that Assembly elections are being held in the State. The political parties have started canvassing through social media, public meetings, and processions. Candidates who own education societies cannot use their teaching and non-teaching staff members.

The HED issued a circular on Tuesday to the registrar and all divisional joint directors of Higher Education informing them about preventing teachers and employees from campaigning in the elections. As per the provision 5 (1) of Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules-1979

‘No government servant will be a member or associated with any political party or any organization that takes part in politics, nor will it take part in or assist in any other manner, political movement, or activity.

Dr Deolankar said that as per the norms, action would be taken against a Government servant for canvassing or interfering or using his influence in connection with or taking part in an election to any legislature or local authority (election).