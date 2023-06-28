Strict police bandobast for Eid-ul-Azha

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Eid-ul-Azha and Ashadi Ekadashi will be celebrated together in the city on Thursday. Prayers and other religious events have been organised at various places in the city. The police administration has made preparations for the past eight days to maintain law and order during the festivals. A strict police bandobast has been deployed. Namaz will be offered in 17 main Eidgahs and Masques in the city.

Police Bandobast on Thursday

ACP, 4 PIs, 6 APIs, PSIs, 55 policemen, and 3 videographers will be deployed at the main Eidgah in the Cantonment area.

3 DCPs, 7 ACP, 14 PIs, 76 PSIs, and 1,000 police employees will be on bandobast at various parts of the city from 5 am.

Two policemen will be patrolling at 18 identified crowded places.

Changes in traffic for six hours. The roads will be closed in this area

Muslim brethren from various parts will go to Eidgah in the Cantonment area. Hence, to avoid have made changes in the traffic. The roads in this area will be closed to traffic for six hours.

Milind Chowk to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Gate Road and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College to Panchakki Gate will be closed for traffic between 5 am and 11 am. The Cantonment traffic branch PI Sachin Ingole appealed to the people to use the alternate road during this period.