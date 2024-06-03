Strict restrictions on victory procession & controversial social media posts: Sandeep Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“The result of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency elections will be cleared in the evening of June 4. The supporters and activists of the winning candidate will have to restrain their celebration. There will be strict restrictions on any kind of victory procession, playing DJ and bursting firecrackers. Admins of Whatsapp groups and pages will be held responsible for any controversial comments to be posted on social media,” said Sandeep Patil, commissioner of police.

The Model Code of Conduct imposed on March 16 will be in force up to June 6. So, police are taking measures on various levels even after the declaration of the result.

Sandeep Patil was speaking in a meeting of senior officers on Monday and taking a review of the police bandobast of the city. He also instructed the officers to take a strict stand against miscreants, goons and criminals.

A team of Cyber Police Cell will constable keep a watch on social media. “No post and, digital banner should be posted or circulated on social media as action will be taken if the post hurts feelings or creates tension,” he said.

Box

Ensure that others do not face inconvenience

Patil said “Be it victory or defeat, no activists, office bearers should take an extreme position. Everyone will have to follow the parameters laid down by the Election Commission. Strict action will be taken if the victory procession is taken out, firecrackers are burst and offensive slogans are raised. Use social media carefully. One should ensure that one’s joy does not disturb others.”