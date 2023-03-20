Strike hampers medical services in GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The strike of nurses, class-3 and class - 4 staff demanding the old pension scheme continued in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on the seventh day. As a result, medical services were hampered. The scheduled surgeries have been canceled for a week now and many patients who are being treated had gone home. The GMCH administration has now concentrated on providing services for emergency, ICU, NICU and deliveries.

The number of patients coming to OPD has reduced while the nursing college students are providing the services in place of the nurses now.

Most of the patients have been given discharge and many beds are empty in various wards.

On the seventh day of the strike, a Thali-beating rally was organised and the agitators shouted slogans. Vilas Jagtap, Premnath Satpute, Sanjay Vyavhare, Sandeep Dhepe, Amol Shegaonkar, Ravi Khotkar and others were present.

Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod said, efforts are being taken to regularize the medical services. At present, precaution is taken that the services is provided at casualty wards, ICU, NICU and gynecology department. Around 70 house officers (HO) and nursing students are providing services in the wards.

The resident doctors have to do additional work and hence they have demanded the government to provide additional human resources.